#March4Justice: Australia’s political sex assault scandal sparks nationwide rallies demanding justice for victims

  • The rallies have been spurred by a recent wave of allegations of sexual assault, discrimination and misconduct in some of Australia’s highest political offices
  • Around 85,000 women are expected to join the protests, including one in the capital of Canberra where petitions demanding action will be delivered to parliament

ReutersAgence France-Presse
Reuters and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:16am, 15 Mar, 2021

Protesters hold placards at a rally against sexual violence and gender inequality in Melbourne on Monday. Photo: AFP
