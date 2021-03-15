Protesters hold placards at a rally against sexual violence and gender inequality in Melbourne on Monday. Photo: AFP
#March4Justice: Australia’s political sex assault scandal sparks nationwide rallies demanding justice for victims
- The rallies have been spurred by a recent wave of allegations of sexual assault, discrimination and misconduct in some of Australia’s highest political offices
- Around 85,000 women are expected to join the protests, including one in the capital of Canberra where petitions demanding action will be delivered to parliament
Topic | Australia
Protesters hold placards at a rally against sexual violence and gender inequality in Melbourne on Monday. Photo: AFP