Tensions between Australia and China have been high for the past year after Canberra called for a probe into the source of the pandemic. Photo: AFP via Getty Images Tensions between Australia and China have been high for the past year after Canberra called for a probe into the source of the pandemic. Photo: AFP via Getty Images
Asia /  Australasia

US-China relations won’t improve until Beijing ends trade row with Australia, Biden aide says

  • Kurt Campbell said the US will not offer any improvements in the relationship with China until Beijing stops its economic coercion of Canberra
  • President Biden’s Indo-Pacific coordinator said the issue will be underscored in talks with Chinese officials in Alaska later this week

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Updated: 3:23pm, 16 Mar, 2021

