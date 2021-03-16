Tensions between Australia and China have been high for the past year after Canberra called for a probe into the source of the pandemic. Photo: AFP via Getty Images
US-China relations won’t improve until Beijing ends trade row with Australia, Biden aide says
- Kurt Campbell said the US will not offer any improvements in the relationship with China until Beijing stops its economic coercion of Canberra
- President Biden’s Indo-Pacific coordinator said the issue will be underscored in talks with Chinese officials in Alaska later this week
Topic | China-Australia relations
