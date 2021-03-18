A consent app similar to Fuller’s proposal was launched in Denmark last month. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Mobile phone app to record sexual consent wins support from senior Australian policeman
- ‘Consent can’t be implied,’ New South Wales state police commissioner Mick Muller wrote. ‘Consent must be active and ongoing’
- More than 100,000 women protested in rallies across Australia on Monday demanding justice, calling out misogyny and dangerous workplace cultures
Topic | Sex and relationships
