A car drives through a closed road in New South Wales, Australia on Saturday. Photo: AAP / DPA A car drives through a closed road in New South Wales, Australia on Saturday. Photo: AAP / DPA
A car drives through a closed road in New South Wales, Australia on Saturday. Photo: AAP / DPA
Extreme weather
Asia /  Australasia

Record rains and widespread flooding prompt evacuations in Australia

  • ‘It’s a very significant, record-breaking event with the rainfall that we have seen,’ said a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Meteorology
  • Police said hundreds of people had flocked to evacuation centres in areas north of Sydney in New South Wales state

Topic |   Extreme weather
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:54am, 21 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A car drives through a closed road in New South Wales, Australia on Saturday. Photo: AAP / DPA A car drives through a closed road in New South Wales, Australia on Saturday. Photo: AAP / DPA
A car drives through a closed road in New South Wales, Australia on Saturday. Photo: AAP / DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE