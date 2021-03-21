A car drives through a closed road in New South Wales, Australia on Saturday. Photo: AAP / DPA
Record rains and widespread flooding prompt evacuations in Australia
- ‘It’s a very significant, record-breaking event with the rainfall that we have seen,’ said a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Meteorology
- Police said hundreds of people had flocked to evacuation centres in areas north of Sydney in New South Wales state
Topic | Extreme weather
