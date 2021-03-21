A medical worker receives the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Brisbane, Australia. Photo: AAP/DPA
Coronavirus: Australia may ease quarantine rules; AstraZeneca counters Indonesia concerns over pork in vaccine
- Australia may allow returned travellers to isolate at home as more people receive the Covid-19 vaccine
- The company’s response came after Indonesia’s Muslim clerical council said the vaccine manufacturing process uses ‘trypsin from the pork pancreas’
