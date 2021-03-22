Residents transport household items on kayaks along a street submerged in floodwaters in Windsor, Sydney. Photo: Bloomberg
Australia floods: thousands evacuated, schools shut as fresh rains worsen
- The days-long deluge has inundated coastal areas of New South Wales and eight million residents were told to avoid unnecessary travel
- In Sydney, swollen rivers were expected to peak at levels not seen since 1961 after the Warragamba Dam spilled over last week
Topic | Australia
