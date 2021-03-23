Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the latest scandal. Photo: AP Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the latest scandal. Photo: AP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the latest scandal. Photo: AP
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Shocking sexual images from Australian Parliament thrust PM Scott Morrison into new scandal

  • Morrison, already under pressure for his handling of sexual assault allegations, called the behaviour ‘disgraceful’ and ‘absolutely shameful’
  • A whistleblower has told news outlets that government staffers and MPs used a Parliament House prayer room to have sex, and alleged that sex workers had been brought into the building

Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:30pm, 23 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the latest scandal. Photo: AP Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the latest scandal. Photo: AP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the latest scandal. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE