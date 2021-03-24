Homes are seen partially submerged northwest of Sydney, Australia, on March 24, 2021. Photo: AP Homes are seen partially submerged northwest of Sydney, Australia, on March 24, 2021. Photo: AP
Homes are seen partially submerged northwest of Sydney, Australia, on March 24, 2021. Photo: AP
After days of floods, Australians warned to expect ‘plague’ of deadly spiders

  • The Australian Reptile Park says the floods have forced the deadly funnel-web spiders out of their habitat, and they may soon seek refuge in residential homes
  • Images of thousands of spiders escaping floodwaters have already gone viral on social media in recent days

Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse and Reuters

Updated: 11:44am, 24 Mar, 2021

