A truck trailer submerged in flood water in the suburb of McGraths Hill in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Two trapped drivers become first fatalities of Australia floods
- The first body, believed to be that of a 25-year-old Pakistani national, has yet to be formally identified
- An emergency crew later retrieved the body of David Hornman, 38, from an upturned pick-up truck in a flooded creek near Gold Coast city in Queensland state
Topic | Australia
