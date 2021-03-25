A truck trailer submerged in flood water in the suburb of McGraths Hill in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg A truck trailer submerged in flood water in the suburb of McGraths Hill in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Two trapped drivers become first fatalities of Australia floods

  • The first body, believed to be that of a 25-year-old Pakistani national, has yet to be formally identified
  • An emergency crew later retrieved the body of David Hornman, 38, from an upturned pick-up truck in a flooded creek near Gold Coast city in Queensland state

Associated Press
Updated: 7:45am, 25 Mar, 2021

