Workers wearing protective suits walks beside residents at a public market during the start of a stricter lockdown in Manila. Photo: AP Workers wearing protective suits walks beside residents at a public market during the start of a stricter lockdown in Manila. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Philippines accelerates vaccination drive as shots arrive from China; Australian city in lockdown

  • Philippines recorded 10,016 new infections on Monday, bringing the overall tally to 731,894, with deaths at 13,186, one of the highest caseloads in Asia
  • Manila and surrounding provinces were on Monday once again placed under enhanced community quarantine, the highest tier in its containment protocols

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:44pm, 29 Mar, 2021

