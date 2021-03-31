Australian athletes pose during the unveiling of the Australian Olympic Team uniforms for the Tokyo 2020 Games on March 31, 2021. Photo: AFP
As Australia unveils Olympics uniforms, concerns over Xinjiang cotton links emerge
- The Australian Olympic committee has rolled out sportswear from ASICS, a firm facing questions over its use of cotton from China’s Xinjiang region
- Amid reports of mass detention and forced labour of Uygur Muslims, the US has banned all cotton from Xinjiang. Australia’s parliament is mulling a similar move
Topic | Australia
