As Australia unveils Olympics uniforms, concerns over Xinjiang cotton links emerge

  • The Australian Olympic committee has rolled out sportswear from ASICS, a firm facing questions over its use of cotton from China’s Xinjiang region
  • Amid reports of mass detention and forced labour of Uygur Muslims, the US has banned all cotton from Xinjiang. Australia’s parliament is mulling a similar move

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:08am, 31 Mar, 2021

Australian athletes pose during the unveiling of the Australian Olympic Team uniforms for the Tokyo 2020 Games on March 31, 2021. Photo: AFP
