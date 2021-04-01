A Taiwanese navy frigate manoeuvres during an anti-landing combat operation drill in Taichung. File photo: EPA-EFE
US launches ‘strategic planning’ with Australia on responses to war over Taiwan, diplomat says
- Michael Goldman, the US Embassy’s chargé d’affaires, said the strategic planning covers a range of contingencies, including Taiwan
- China has stepped up military exercises around the self-ruled island over the past few years as the US bolsters diplomatic ties with Taipei
