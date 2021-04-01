A Taiwanese navy frigate manoeuvres during an anti-landing combat operation drill in Taichung. File photo: EPA-EFE A Taiwanese navy frigate manoeuvres during an anti-landing combat operation drill in Taichung. File photo: EPA-EFE
A Taiwanese navy frigate manoeuvres during an anti-landing combat operation drill in Taichung. File photo: EPA-EFE
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

US launches ‘strategic planning’ with Australia on responses to war over Taiwan, diplomat says

  • Michael Goldman, the US Embassy’s chargé d’affaires, said the strategic planning covers a range of contingencies, including Taiwan
  • China has stepped up military exercises around the self-ruled island over the past few years as the US bolsters diplomatic ties with Taipei

Topic |   Australia
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:46am, 1 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Taiwanese navy frigate manoeuvres during an anti-landing combat operation drill in Taichung. File photo: EPA-EFE A Taiwanese navy frigate manoeuvres during an anti-landing combat operation drill in Taichung. File photo: EPA-EFE
A Taiwanese navy frigate manoeuvres during an anti-landing combat operation drill in Taichung. File photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE