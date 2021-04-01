Royal Caribbean Cruises said its Quantum of the Seas ship will continue sailing from Singapore through October. File photo: AFP Royal Caribbean Cruises said its Quantum of the Seas ship will continue sailing from Singapore through October. File photo: AFP
Coronavirus: New Zealand says no pressure to stay quiet on WHO report; Singapore extends cruises to nowhere

  • New Zealand said it wants to independently analyse the report on the origins of the coronavirus before making any comment
  • Elsewhere, Japan imposed emergency measures in Osaka and South Korea said it will issue vaccine passports to immunised citizens

Updated: 2:44pm, 1 Apr, 2021

