Royal Caribbean Cruises said its Quantum of the Seas ship will continue sailing from Singapore through October. File photo: AFP
Coronavirus: New Zealand says no pressure to stay quiet on WHO report; Singapore extends cruises to nowhere
- New Zealand said it wants to independently analyse the report on the origins of the coronavirus before making any comment
- Elsewhere, Japan imposed emergency measures in Osaka and South Korea said it will issue vaccine passports to immunised citizens
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
