Villagers from Vanuatu’s Tanna island hold pictures of Britain’s Prince Philip. File photo: Reuters
Prince Philip worshippers in remote Vanuatu villages say his spirit ‘lives on’
- Remote villagers in the Pacific nation have venerated Philip for decades, with residents believing his soul is now ‘adrift and seeking a new home’
- Investigators say the idolisation of the prince may have started after one of his trips to Vanuatu, where there’s a legend of a returning son with pale skin
Topic | Pacific nations
Villagers from Vanuatu’s Tanna island hold pictures of Britain’s Prince Philip. File photo: Reuters