A dance troupe performs in front of a new naval supply vessel, causing controversy in Australia. Photo: Handout
Australian Navy and ABC in hot water over twerking dancers at ship launch ceremony
- The navy commissioned a seven-woman dance troupe to perform at the commissioning of a new ship, but their performance was not considered above board
- Broadcaster ABC was criticised by PM Scott Morrison for editing footage to imply that Governor-General David Hurley saw the dancers, but he had not yet arrived
Topic | Australia
