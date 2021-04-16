The venomous pale-headed snake discovered in a bag of lettuce. Photo: AP
Snake salad: Australian man ‘freaked out’ after finding 20cm reptile in lettuce bought at supermarket
- Alex White was unpacking his shopping at home in Sydney when he noticed the snake inside the package of cos lettuce
- It was a venomous pale-headed snake that authorities say made an 870km journey to Sydney from a packing plant in the Australian city of Toowoomba
