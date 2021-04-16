The venomous pale-headed snake discovered in a bag of lettuce. Photo: AP The venomous pale-headed snake discovered in a bag of lettuce. Photo: AP
The venomous pale-headed snake discovered in a bag of lettuce. Photo: AP
Snake salad: Australian man ‘freaked out’ after finding 20cm reptile in lettuce bought at supermarket

  • Alex White was unpacking his shopping at home in Sydney when he noticed the snake inside the package of cos lettuce
  • It was a venomous pale-headed snake that authorities say made an 870km journey to Sydney from a packing plant in the Australian city of Toowoomba

Associated Press
Updated: 11:28am, 16 Apr, 2021

