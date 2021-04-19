Passengers at Sydney Airport, Australia, prepare to catch a flight to New Zealand on Monday. Photo: AP Passengers at Sydney Airport, Australia, prepare to catch a flight to New Zealand on Monday. Photo: AP
Passengers at Sydney Airport, Australia, prepare to catch a flight to New Zealand on Monday. Photo: AP
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: airports get busy as Australia-New Zealand quarantine-free travel begins

  • Television footage showed hundreds of passengers crowding the international departure terminals at Australian airports
  • Both Australia and New Zealand had largely closed their borders to non-citizens and permanent residents more than a year ago, helping to keep their Covid-19 numbers relatively low

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:33am, 19 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Passengers at Sydney Airport, Australia, prepare to catch a flight to New Zealand on Monday. Photo: AP Passengers at Sydney Airport, Australia, prepare to catch a flight to New Zealand on Monday. Photo: AP
Passengers at Sydney Airport, Australia, prepare to catch a flight to New Zealand on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE