Passengers at Sydney Airport, Australia, prepare to catch a flight to New Zealand on Monday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: airports get busy as Australia-New Zealand quarantine-free travel begins
- Television footage showed hundreds of passengers crowding the international departure terminals at Australian airports
- Both Australia and New Zealand had largely closed their borders to non-citizens and permanent residents more than a year ago, helping to keep their Covid-19 numbers relatively low
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
