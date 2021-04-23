Relations between Australia and China have sunk to new lows in recent months. Photo: Shutterstock Relations between Australia and China have sunk to new lows in recent months. Photo: Shutterstock
Relations between Australia and China have sunk to new lows in recent months. Photo: Shutterstock
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

US says Australia bearing brunt of China’s ‘coercive’ behaviour

  • Washington expressed solidarity with Canberra after the US ally angered Beijing by pulling Victoria state’s participation in China’s Belt and Road Initiative
  • The State Department said Australia has ‘borne a tremendous toll’ from actions by China

Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:09am, 23 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Relations between Australia and China have sunk to new lows in recent months. Photo: Shutterstock Relations between Australia and China have sunk to new lows in recent months. Photo: Shutterstock
Relations between Australia and China have sunk to new lows in recent months. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE