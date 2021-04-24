An Air New Zealand aircraft flies over Auckland in March. Travel between New Zealand and Western Australia has been paused after a new coronavirus case was found. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: New Zealand pauses travel bubble with Western Australia after Covid-19 outbreak
- Local media reported that a man in his 50s flew into Melbourne from Perth on Wednesday and tested positive on Friday
- New Zealand’s government said in a statement that travel with the Australian state had been paused ‘pending further advice’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
