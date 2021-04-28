Methane is up to 56 times more potent than CO2 to global warming when measured over 20 years. Photo: AFP/Agresearach
Can New Zealand cut methane levels with cow cocktails, ‘climate-smart’ livestock?
- Fonterra is testing to see if the supplement, branded ‘Kowbucha’, can reduce the amount of methane burped out by the country’s 4.9 million cows
- While most developed economies are cutting carbon dioxide, agriculture-reliant New Zealand has a bigger issue with gases produced in animals’ stomachs
Topic | New Zealand
