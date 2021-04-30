Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews with Chinese ambassador Cheng Jingye. Photo: Handout
China’s ambassador blames Australia’s ‘economic coercion’ for breakdown in relations
- Cheng Jingye cited Australian government’s decision to cancel infrastructure deal between Beijing and the state of Victoria among litany of ‘negative moves’
- ‘Clinging to ideological bias as well as Cold War mentality and regarding China as a threat will lead nowhere,’ he told a group of business leaders
Topic | China-Australia relations
