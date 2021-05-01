Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said the government will reconsider the tougher restrictions on entries from India on May 15. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Australians returning from India could face jail or fines
- From Monday, any traveller to Australia who has been in India in the last 14 days will be banned, and those who disobey this will be penalised
- Despite an earlier travel ban, Australians including cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have returned via Doha
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
