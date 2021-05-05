New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern is congratulated by Clarke Gayford after her victory speech to Labour Party members on October 17, 2020. Photo: AP
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to wed partner Clark Gayford in the summer
- Ardern told a radio station that the couple, who have been engaged for two years, have ‘finally got a date’ for the wedding
- While they haven’t sent out invitations, Ardern says it won’t be a traditional celebration as she ‘feels a bit too old to have a bridal party’
