New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern is congratulated by Clarke Gayford after her victory speech to Labour Party members on October 17, 2020. Photo: AP
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to wed partner Clark Gayford in the summer

  • Ardern told a radio station that the couple, who have been engaged for two years, have ‘finally got a date’ for the wedding
  • While they haven’t sent out invitations, Ardern says it won’t be a traditional celebration as she ‘feels a bit too old to have a bridal party’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:30am, 5 May, 2021

