Passengers disembark from a Qantas repatriation flight from India in Darwin, Australia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: first Australian repatriation flight from India lands; Singapore tourism sector races to adapt to new rules
- One hotel in the Marina Bay area is asking customers to agree to random checks to make sure there are only two guests in each room
- Elsewhere, Thailand plans to allow restaurants to resume dine-in services in Bangkok, while support for Japan’s Yoshihide Suga falls to new low
