New Zealand seeks rich investors, high-skilled labour in immigration reset
- PM Jacinda Ardern says the country’s reliance on temporary workers has suppressed wages and put pressure on infrastructure and housing
- The news came as another blow to migrants who say they’ve been unfairly treated, following successive immigration tweaks and a Covid-19 border closure that has split families
