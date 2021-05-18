Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: NZ Herald Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: NZ Herald
New Zealand
Asia / Australasia

New Zealand seeks rich investors, high-skilled labour in immigration reset

  • PM Jacinda Ardern says the country’s reliance on temporary workers has suppressed wages and put pressure on infrastructure and housing
  • The news came as another blow to migrants who say they’ve been unfairly treated, following successive immigration tweaks and a Covid-19 border closure that has split families

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:38am, 18 May, 2021

