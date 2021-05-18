Protesters carry banners at a night march in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Australia stands firm on border closure; Tokyo doctors call for Olympics to be axed
- PM Scott Morrison says any plans to relax Australia’s border rules for vaccinated travellers will be implemented ‘only when it is safe’
- Elsewhere, Thailand has recorded its highest-ever daily death count, while a Tokyo medical association is calling for the Olympic Games to be cancelled
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
