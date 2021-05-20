A view of Samoa’s capital, Apia. The proposed construction of a China-backed port development has been a divisive issue in the small Pacific island nation. Photo: Reuters
Samoa to shelve ‘excessive’ US$100 million China-backed port project under new leader
- The proposed wharf in Vaiusu Bay has been a divisive issue, playing a part in the small Pacific island’s April elections
- China is the single largest creditor in Samoa, population 200,000, accounting for about 40 per cent, or some US$160 million, of its external debts
