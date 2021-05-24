Fiame Naomi Mata’afa was poised to become Samoa’s first female prime minister. Photo: AP
Samoa plunged into political crisis as rivals both claim power and parliament suspended
- Samoa has been a close ally of China during Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi’s more than 20 years as prime minister
- Fiame Naomi Mataafa was expected to reframe relations with China, indicating she would shelve a US$100 million Beijing-backed port development
