Fiame Naomi Mata’afa was poised to become Samoa’s first female prime minister. Photo: AP
Samoa plunged into political crisis as rivals both claim power and parliament suspended

  • Samoa has been a close ally of China during Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi’s more than 20 years as prime minister
  • Fiame Naomi Mataafa was expected to reframe relations with China, indicating she would shelve a US$100 million Beijing-backed port development

Associated Press
Updated: 4:03pm, 24 May, 2021

