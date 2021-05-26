Dead mice seen at a property in Gilgandra, New South Wales. Photo: AAP
Australian family homeless after mice spark house fire in ‘nightmare’ plague
- Millions of mice have swarmed schools, homes and hospitals in parts of New South Wales and Queensland, with some even eating each other
- The plague is threatening Australia’s US$51 billion agriculture sector, with many farmers abandoning crops as they’re just ‘going to get eaten’
