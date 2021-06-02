JBS Foods’ northern Australian offices in Dinmore, west of Brisbane, are seen at sunset on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Thousands of Australia’s meat workers left idle after massive cyberattack cripples JBS
- JBS, the world’s largest meat processing company with facilities around the globe, was hit with an ‘organised cybersecurity attack’ on Sunday
- The company informed the US government late on Tuesday that it had received a ransom demand from a criminal organisation likely based in Russia
Topic | Australia
JBS Foods’ northern Australian offices in Dinmore, west of Brisbane, are seen at sunset on Tuesday. Photo: AFP