A Vietnamese man in Hanoi rides past a sign reading “Preventing and fighting against Covid-19 pandemic is protecting yourself, your family and society”. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: ‘no new hybrid variant’ detected in Vietnam, WHO says; Indonesia cancels haj pilgrimage
- The variant detected in Vietnam was in fact the delta variant first detected in India but with additional mutations that require more observation, WHO official says
- Vietnam has been praised for its response to the pandemic but local transmission cases emerged again on April 27, with more than 4,500 cases reported since
