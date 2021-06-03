A Vietnamese man in Hanoi rides past a sign reading “Preventing and fighting against Covid-19 pandemic is protecting yourself, your family and society”. Photo: EPA A Vietnamese man in Hanoi rides past a sign reading “Preventing and fighting against Covid-19 pandemic is protecting yourself, your family and society”. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: ‘no new hybrid variant’ detected in Vietnam, WHO says; Indonesia cancels haj pilgrimage

  • The variant detected in Vietnam was in fact the delta variant first detected in India but with additional mutations that require more observation, WHO official says
  • Vietnam has been praised for its response to the pandemic but local transmission cases emerged again on April 27, with more than 4,500 cases reported since

Updated: 8:26pm, 3 Jun, 2021

