A container ship is seen at Port Botany in Sydney, Australia’s New South Wales, last month. Photo: Bloomberg
Australian exporters eye pivot from ‘impossible’ China to Southeast Asia: report
- Exporters see the need to move into other markets because of trade disputes with China, the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said
- They were growing concerned that statements made by Scott Morrison’s government seemed to be stoking tensions, the chamber said in a report
Topic | China-Australia relations
