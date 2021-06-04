New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The landmark extradition case has big diplomatic implications. Photo: AAP Image/DPA New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The landmark extradition case has big diplomatic implications. Photo: AAP Image/DPA
New Zealand court defers decision on China extradition for murder suspect Kyung Yup Kim

  • The South Korean citizen who moved to New Zealand more than 30 years ago is accused of killing a 20-year-old waitress and sex worker in Shanghai in 2009
  • His extradition case, which hinges on whether a fair trial in China can be assured, has big diplomatic implications for PM Jacinda Ardern’s government

Associated Press
Associated Press in Wellington, New Zealand

Updated: 3:14pm, 4 Jun, 2021

