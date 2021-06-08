This simulated image shows an Australotitan cooperensis. Australian palaeontologists have unveiled a new species of giant sauropod dinosaur, which is the largest skeletal remains of a dinosaur ever to be discovered in Australia. Photo: Xinhua
New dinosaur species found in Australia among world’s biggest
- The Australotitan cooperensis, part of the titanosaur family, lived about 100 million years ago and was up to 6.5 metres high and 30 metres long
- The bones were uncovered 15 years ago but it has only just been confirmed as a new species, and Australia’s biggest dinosaur
