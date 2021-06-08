This simulated image shows an Australotitan cooperensis. Australian palaeontologists have unveiled a new species of giant sauropod dinosaur, which is the largest skeletal remains of a dinosaur ever to be discovered in Australia. Photo: Xinhua This simulated image shows an Australotitan cooperensis. Australian palaeontologists have unveiled a new species of giant sauropod dinosaur, which is the largest skeletal remains of a dinosaur ever to be discovered in Australia. Photo: Xinhua
This simulated image shows an Australotitan cooperensis. Australian palaeontologists have unveiled a new species of giant sauropod dinosaur, which is the largest skeletal remains of a dinosaur ever to be discovered in Australia. Photo: Xinhua
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

New dinosaur species found in Australia among world’s biggest

  • The Australotitan cooperensis, part of the titanosaur family, lived about 100 million years ago and was up to 6.5 metres high and 30 metres long
  • The bones were uncovered 15 years ago but it has only just been confirmed as a new species, and Australia’s biggest dinosaur

Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:15pm, 8 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
This simulated image shows an Australotitan cooperensis. Australian palaeontologists have unveiled a new species of giant sauropod dinosaur, which is the largest skeletal remains of a dinosaur ever to be discovered in Australia. Photo: Xinhua This simulated image shows an Australotitan cooperensis. Australian palaeontologists have unveiled a new species of giant sauropod dinosaur, which is the largest skeletal remains of a dinosaur ever to be discovered in Australia. Photo: Xinhua
This simulated image shows an Australotitan cooperensis. Australian palaeontologists have unveiled a new species of giant sauropod dinosaur, which is the largest skeletal remains of a dinosaur ever to be discovered in Australia. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE