Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: Reuters
Australian PM Scott Morrison will warn of China conflict and renew call for Covid-19 probe as he heads to G7
- Since Australia-China ties began deteriorating last year, Morrison has become a vocal proponent of bolstering partnerships between ‘like-minded democracies’
- Australian exporters are increasingly concerned that Morrison’s government is making public statements that seem to be stoking tensions with China
Topic | China-Australia relations
