Priya and Nades Murugappan fled to Australia in 2012 and 2013 on separate journeys, fearing persecution from Sri Lankan authorities. Photo: Handout
Calls mount for release of Sri Lankan Tamil asylum seeker family from Australia detention
- Two Australian-born young girls and their Sri Lankan parents Priya and Nades Murugappan have been detained on Christmas Island since 2019
- Campaigners urge the government to let the family go free, while Canberra says it was willing to find a resolution
Topic | Australia
Priya and Nades Murugappan fled to Australia in 2012 and 2013 on separate journeys, fearing persecution from Sri Lankan authorities. Photo: Handout