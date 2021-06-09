Priya and Nades Murugappan fled to Australia in 2012 and 2013 on separate journeys, fearing persecution from Sri Lankan authorities. Photo: Handout Priya and Nades Murugappan fled to Australia in 2012 and 2013 on separate journeys, fearing persecution from Sri Lankan authorities. Photo: Handout
Calls mount for release of Sri Lankan Tamil asylum seeker family from Australia detention

  • Two Australian-born young girls and their Sri Lankan parents Priya and Nades Murugappan have been detained on Christmas Island since 2019
  • Campaigners urge the government to let the family go free, while Canberra says it was willing to find a resolution

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:20pm, 9 Jun, 2021

