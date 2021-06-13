Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: AAP Image via AP Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: AAP Image via AP
China-Australia relations: Canberra ‘ready to sit around the table’ with Beijing again, PM Scott Morrison says

  • Australia’s attempts to make contact with China have repeatedly failed after bilateral ties nosedived last year
  • Canberra’s trade minister said on Sunday he wrote to his Chinese counterpart in January and was ‘still waiting for a response’

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:55pm, 13 Jun, 2021

