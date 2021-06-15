Monika Zwolsman with her sons Yannick, left, and Soren. Photo: Handout Monika Zwolsman with her sons Yannick, left, and Soren. Photo: Handout
Monika Zwolsman with her sons Yannick, left, and Soren. Photo: Handout
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Australian swimmer Soren Zwolsman wasn’t bullied into wearing women’s bathers, his mother says

  • A photograph of Zwolsman ignited controversy in Australia after it was published in a report claiming he was forced to wear women’s bathers as punishment
  • His mother has denied her teenage son was forced to wear women’s bathers, instead asking which ‘pervert’ had taken the picture of him changing into the attire

Topic |   Australia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:34pm, 15 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Monika Zwolsman with her sons Yannick, left, and Soren. Photo: Handout Monika Zwolsman with her sons Yannick, left, and Soren. Photo: Handout
Monika Zwolsman with her sons Yannick, left, and Soren. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE