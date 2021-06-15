UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison. Photo: Bloomberg
Boris Johnson hails ‘new dawn’ in ties as Britain and Australia seal trade pact
- The Australia deal is expected to boost the size of the UK economy by 0.02 per cent over 15 years
- PM Scott Morrison has been encouraging exporters to diversify into more markets after tensions with largest-trading partner China spilled into trade reprisals
Topic | Australia
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison. Photo: Bloomberg