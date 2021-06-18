A US Navy guided-missile destroyer docked in Apre Harbour, Guam. File photo: US Navy via AFP
World Bank-backed Pacific undersea cable project ditched after US warned Chinese firms posed security threat
- The East Micronesia Cable system was designed to improve communications in the island nations of Nauru, Kiribati and Federated States of Micronesia
- The project reached a stalemate due to security concerns raised within the island nations over Huawei-linked HMN Tech’s bid
