A display of Australian wines is seen at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai in November. Photo: AP
Australia takes wine dispute with China to World Trade Organization
- Australian winemakers shipped just US$9 million of wines to China in the four months from December to March, down from US$244 million a year earlier
- Beijing’s tariffs have doubled or tripled the price of Australian wine and made the Chinese market unviable for exporters, Canberra said earlier
