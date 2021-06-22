Australia’s Great Barrier Reef pictured in 2017. Photo: Kyodo News via AP
Australia hits out at ‘politics’ over Unesco downgrade plan for Great Barrier Reef
- The Great Barrier Reef has suffered three mass coral bleaching events in the past five years, losing half its corals since 1995 as ocean temperatures climbed
- Australia’s environment minister blamed ‘politics’ for the plan to list it as ‘in danger’. A source said Canberra believes China is responsible for the move
Topic | Australia
Australia’s Great Barrier Reef pictured in 2017. Photo: Kyodo News via AP