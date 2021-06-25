Residents queue outside a vaccination centre in Sydney on Thursday. Photo: AFP Residents queue outside a vaccination centre in Sydney on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Residents queue outside a vaccination centre in Sydney on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: Sydney in lockdown as Delta variant spreads; record vaccinations may not stop India’s third wave

  • People in downtown Sydney and the city’s eastern suburbs are allowed to leave their homes only for essential work, medical reasons or outdoor exercise
  • Elsewhere, Japanese Emperor Naruhito is worried about whether next month’s Olympics could lead to an increase in Covid-19 cases

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 11:35am, 25 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents queue outside a vaccination centre in Sydney on Thursday. Photo: AFP Residents queue outside a vaccination centre in Sydney on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Residents queue outside a vaccination centre in Sydney on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE