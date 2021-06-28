Nude Australian sunbathers who sparked search party during lockdown fined US$1,520
- The men were startled by a deer while tanning and escaped to a park, where they became lost and had to call police for help
- Their rescue involved police aircraft, the State Emergency Service and ambulance officers at a time Sydney is in a Covid-19 lockdown
Australian police have fined two men who had to be rescued from a forest after they were startled by a deer while sunbathing naked on a beach.
The duo called for help at about 6pm on Sunday after they became lost in the Royal National Park, south of Sydney, a police statement said.
“Unbelievably, we saw two men sunbaking naked on a beach on the South Coast,” Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told reporters. “They were startled by a deer, ran into the national … park and got lost.”
Their rescue involved police aircraft, the State Emergency Service and ambulance officers.
The men, aged 30 and 49, were fined A$1,000 (US$760) each for breaching a stay-home pandemic order that restricted them to Sydney, police said on Monday.
The younger man was found “naked and carrying a backpack” while the older man was “partially clothed”, the police statement said.
I think they should be embarrassed
Fuller described the pair as “idiots”.
“Clearly putting people at risk by leaving home without a proper reason … then getting lost in the national park and diverting important resources away from the health operation, I think they should be embarrassed,” Fuller said.
The pair were among 44 people fined by police on Sunday for breaching a public health order after Sydney began a
The largest outbreak is in Sydney, where 130 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since a driver for an international flight crew was diagnosed in mid-June, with the city’s residents now under stay-at-home orders for two weeks.
A 48-hour lockdown of Darwin and surrounding areas – due to end Tuesday – was extended to Friday after a cluster linked to an outback gold mine grew to seven cases.
Authorities in the cities of Perth and Brisbane again tightened local restrictions Monday, with masks mandatory and limits on social gatherings imposed on more than two million people in Brisbane and surroundings.
Australia has recorded a total of just over 30,000 cases and 910 deaths in a population of about 25 million since the pandemic began.
Almost 7.4 million vaccine doses have been administered to date, but only a small fraction of people have received both jabs.
The government has refused to release data on how many Australians have been fully vaccinated, but the figure is reported to be around five per cent.