The DentalSlim has an emergency release in case the patient vomits or has a panic attack. Photo: AFP
New Zealand researchers create weight-loss device that locks jaws together with magnets
- The device involves magnets and locking bolts to the patient’s upper and lower molars, allowing the jaws to open only 2mm
- One critic called it “repulsive and dehumanising” while another said it risked entrenching unhealthy eating habits
