New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (second from right) chairing the Apec 2021 Informal Leaders' Retreat alongside Apec officials in Wellington. Photo: AFP
Apec leaders pledge to ramp up production and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines
- Leaders vow to ‘redouble our efforts to expand vaccine manufacture and supply’ but meeting produced few specific commitments
- Talks brought together heads of state from the 21-nation Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group, including Joe Biden and Xi Jinping
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (second from right) chairing the Apec 2021 Informal Leaders' Retreat alongside Apec officials in Wellington. Photo: AFP