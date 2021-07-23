The Great Barrier Reef was not classified as 'in danger' and remains a UN World Heritage Site until further consideration in February 2022, Unesco decided on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Unesco votes against listing Australia’s Great Barrier Reef as ‘in danger’
- The UN cultural agency, chaired by China, had recommended that the reef’s World Heritage status be downgraded because of its dramatic coral decline
- But after intensive lobbying by Canberra, Unesco agreed the country should have more time to report on its reef conservation efforts
