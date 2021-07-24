A protester shouts slogans during a rally in Melbourne on July 24, 2021. Photo: AFP A protester shouts slogans during a rally in Melbourne on July 24, 2021. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: Australians protest lockdowns; Vietnam tightens curbs in cities

  • Anti-lockdown protesters marched unmasked in Sydney carrying signs calling for ‘freedom’ and ‘the truth’
  • Elsewhere, Vietnam will extend a lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City until August 1, while AstraZeneca is scouring supply chains to find additional vaccines for Southeast Asia

Agencies

Updated: 3:56pm, 24 Jul, 2021

