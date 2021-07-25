Protesters march through Sydney on Saturday during an anti-lockdown rally. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Australia could face longer lockdown after ‘reckless’ protests
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison called anti-lockdown protests in Sydney self-defeating, saying there was no alternative to the New South Wales restrictions
- Elsewhere, Indonesia is preparing more ICU capacity and Thailand reported a record number of Covid-19 infections
