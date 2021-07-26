New Zealand to allow return of Isis-linked national after row with Australia over her citizenship
- PM Jacinda Ardern agreed to Turkey’s request to return the suspected Islamic State terrorist and her two young children
- The woman had dual nationality as she was born in New Zealand and grew up in Australia, but Canberra revoked her citizenship, causing a diplomatic row
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday she has agreed to a request from Turkish authorities to accept the return of a
The woman and her two young children have been in immigration detention in Turkey after they were caught earlier this year trying to enter Turkey from Syria.
Turkish authorities requested that New Zealand repatriate the family.
“New Zealand has not taken this step lightly. We have taken into account our international responsibilities as well as the details of this particular case, including the fact that children are involved,” Ardern said in a statement after a cabinet meeting in Wellington.
The woman had held New Zealand and Australian citizenships. Her family moved to
But the Australian government revoked her citizenship and refused to reverse the decision despite calls from New Zealand.
Earlier this year, Ardern said Australia’s decision was wrong and the country was abdicating its responsibilities by “unilaterally” cancelling the citizenship of the woman.
Australia has provided assurances it will consult New Zealand if similar such case arises in future, Ardern said.
Details about arrangements or timing to bring the family home will not be made public due to security reasons.
Turkish authorities have said that the woman, 26, was an Islamic State terrorist wanted with a ‘blue notice’.
An Interpol blue notice is issued to collect additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.
“It has previously been made clear that any New Zealander who might be suspected of association with a terrorist group should expect to be investigated under New Zealand law, but that would be a matter for the police,” Ardern said.